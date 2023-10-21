ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Montebello 28

SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Acheampong 65

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, S. Borg, L. Montebello (68 Eder), J. Mbong, R. Prsa, Elionay, U. Djuranovic, O. Bjelicic, J. Corbalan (68 R. Camenzuli), S. Paintsil (75 Jonny), E. Marcelina.

SLIEMA WANDERERS

R. Al Tumi, J. Borg, J. Minala, V. Plut (89 L. Micallef), M. Beerman, G. Alcino, E. Agius (60 J. Acheampong), C. Kouao, B. Freire, S. Gomes (79 M. Scerri), K. Abubakar (M. Awad).

Referee: Alex Johnson.

Yellow cards: Minala. Elionay, Acheampong, Al Tumi, Kouao.

Sliema Wanderers halted Ħamrun Spartans’ perfect march in this season’s Premier League as the Blues came from behind and secure a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium.

The Spartans headed into the match aware that victory over the newly-promoted side would guarantee them sole leadership at the top of the standings after Floriana were held by newly-promoted side Naxxar Lions at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Ħamrun looked well on course to reach their goal when Luke Montebello put them ahead in the first half.

But the Wanderers kept fighting and their persistence was rewarded when substitute Geoffrey Acheampong levelled matters to earn his team a point.

