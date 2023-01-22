PIETA HOTSPURS 1

Leonardi 67

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Corbolan 38; Mashike 80 pen.

PIETA HOTSPURS R. Cini-6.5, S. Okoh-5 (46 K. Leonardi-7), C. Bangura-6, O. Temitope-6, D. Zerafa-6, J. Ghio-6.5 (90 G. Xuereb), T. Agius-6 (72 A. Schembri Wismayer), Z. Leonardi-6, A. Ogungbe-5.5, D. Rodrigues-6.5, T. Yamaguchi-6.5.

HAMRUN SPARTANS H. Bonello-6, E. Domingos-6.5, S. Borg-6, M. Guillaumier-6, E. Mashike-6.5, J. Soares-6 (73 L. Montebello), R. Prsa-6 (85 Vinicius), O. Bjelicic-6, J. Corbolan-7, Jonny-7 (85 R. Callegari), R. Camenzuli-6.5.

Referee Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards Okoh, Bjelicic, Cini.

BOV Player of the match Juan Corbolan (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans added to their margin at the top of the BOV Premier League standings with a close 2-1 victory over bottom side Pieta Hotspurs at the Centenary Stadium.

Both sides were coming from wins against Gozitan opposition in the FA Trophy as Pieta had beaten Xewkija, while Hamrun had overcome Għajnsielem in extra-time.

Returning to Premier League action, it was now a battle between geographical neighbours on opposite sides of the table.

