Ħamrun Spartans extended their winning start to three games after defeating Senglea Athletic 3-0 at the Centenary Stadium.
It was a well-deserved win for the Spartans who will be heading into the international break with maximum points and sole leadership, but more importantly a reassurance about the quality they boast in their squad.
