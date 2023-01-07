Ħamrun Spartans will be looking to take another significant step towards reclaiming the Premier League title when the runaway leaders take on champions Hibernians at the National Stadium on Sunday (kick-off: 3pm).

The Spartans have so far been the dominant force in the Premier League this season as the Reds are currently enjoying a commanding nine-point lead over nearest rivals Gżira United and ten clear of Hibernians.

While we are still in the first stages of the second round, there is a growing consensus that victory tomorrow against Hibernians would see the Spartans take another significant step towards reaching their main goal this season – to be crowned as Malta champions.

However, their task will be anything but simple tomorrow as they will be up against a Hibernians side who are desperate to put themselves back in the reckoning.

