Ħamrun Spartans survived an all-mighty scare as they needed extra time to overcome the challenge of Għajnsielem at the Gozo Stadium on Sunday.

It looked as though the Spartans were heading out of the competition having been trailing into stoppage time after Patrick Dos Santos Cruz’s penalty conversion early in the second half.

But Elvis Mashike came to the Spartans’ rescue as he grabbed the equaliser deep into stoppage time to force extra time.

Then the Spartans took control with Dodo and Mashike sealing a passage to the Last 16 where they face their fierce neighbours Valletta.

Ħamrun had started brightly and should have taken the lead on 12 minutes when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Jonny. But from the spot, Steve Borg’s effort finished wide.

The Spartans kept pushing forward and Għajnsielem goalkeeper Andre Parnis denied Dodo from close in.

