The FA Trophy quarter-final draw on Friday produced a mouthwatering clash between Premier League leaders Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara.

Hibernians face a derby of the south when they were drawn against Marsaxlokk while Gżira United face fellow Premier League side Gudja United.

Mosta were handed the best draw as the Premier League side will be up against San Ġwann, from the Challenge League.

No doubt, the clash between Birkirkara and Ħamrun Spartans will be the most awaited clash of the round as both teams are desperate to lift the knock out competition after several years.

