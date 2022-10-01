Maltese football will be hoping to recover some kind of normality this weekend when the BOV Premier League returns with some bumper match-ups on Saturday and Sunday.

The last seven days have seen Maltese football rocked by disappointment and controversies after first the Malta national team missed out on a historic promotion to the UEFA Nations League Group C after a 2-1 defeat to Estonia in Tallinn last week.

Just a few days later, the Malta FA announced that Malta national teams’ head coach Devis Mangia was being temporarily suspended for a breach of the association’s policies.

Reports in the media revealed that the Malta FA took action after two national team players had reported Mangia for improper conduct.

