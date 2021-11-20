Leaders Hibernians face a major test of their title credentials on Sunday when they face champions Ħamrun Spartans as the BOV Premier League is back on the top of the agenda following the national team’s commitments in their final World Cup qualifiers.

These may still be early days in this season’s title race but the importance of tomorrow’s clash at the National Stadium should not be underestimated for either side as Hibernians will be keen to strengthen their leading status in the standings while the Spartans will be desperate for the three points to try and claw themselves back in the title race.

At present, Hibernians are leading the way on 18 points after eight matches, three clear of Birkirkara with the Spartans in fifth place on 12 points.

