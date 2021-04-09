Ħamrun Spartans have issued a statement to appeal to their fans to show responsible behaviour as the Reds are set to be declared as Malta champions on Friday as the Malta Football Association Executive Committee is set to halt the 2020-21 Premier League due to a ban to organised sport.

The Spartans are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League standings after they beat nearest rivals Hibernians 1-0 in their last fixture played last month.

“Ħamrun Spartans FC is appealing to all Ħamrun supporters to show caution and responsibility at all time after decisions will be taken later on today by the Malta FA Executive Committee,” the club said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta