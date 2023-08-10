Ħamrun Spartans coach Luciano Zauri said that his team was ready to face the challenge posed by Hungarian giants Ferencvaros when the two teams clash in the third qualifying round first leg on Thursday, of the UEFA Conference League at the National Stadium (kick-off: 7.30pm).

The Malta champions faced some daunting opposition in European football this summer as after going out to Israel’s Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League, they managed to stun Georgian top side Dinamo Tbilisi and keep alive their dream of reaching the group stages of a Euro competition.

However, the Spartans are bracing themselves for a tougher challenge in the form of Ferencvaros and coach Zauri said that his players are ready to suffer in their bid to get a positive result ahead of next week’s second leg.

“We know that we are going to play against a strong team,” Zauri said.

