VALLETTA 1

Falcone 7

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Mashike 61; Guillaumier 72 pen

VALLETTA

C. Formosa, E. Ruiz, S. Dimech (79 T. Caruana), N. Soares (73 E. Sala), E. Pena Beltre (79 W. Jebor), F. Falcone, B. Kamden, B. Paiber, R. Muscat (73 A. Zammit), U. N’Nomo, K. Bevis.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, E. Domingos (61 J. Mbong), S. Borg, M. Guillaumier, R. Prsa, K. Holmberg (46 E. Mashike), O. Bjelicic, J. Corbalan, Jonny (88 L. Montebello), E. Marcelina, R. Camenzuli.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: S. Borg, E. Pena Beltre.

Ħamrun Spartans booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Izibet FA Trophy as they came from behind to beat Valletta 2-1.

The Citizens held the upper hand for most of the first half, taking an early lead. However, during the second half, the Spartans improved to turn the score in their favour.

