Ħamrun Spartans have written to UEFA to ask for next week’s first qualifying round, second leg tie against Maccabi Haifa will be moved out of Israel and played in a neutral venue.

The Malta champions have made the request in light of the crowd trouble that occurred during Tuesday’s first leg tie at the Centenary Stadium which was won by the Israel side 4-0.

Scottish referee Donald Robertson was forced to halt the match twice on Tuesday due to crowd disturbances, particularly from the Maccabi Haifa fans.

Midway through the first half the Maccabi Haifa fans threw flares onto the pitch of the Centenary Stadium forcing a short stoppage of play until the pitch was deemed fit for play.

Then things got even worse in the second half, as the Maccabi Haifa fans lit flares a second time, provoking the ire of the Ħamrun Spartans fans that were sitting a few metres away, and the latter threw bottles of water in the visitors’ section.

The Haifa fans responded by throwing two flares in the Spartans section, provoking a commotion between both sets of fans, with the police coming in to try and restore order.

