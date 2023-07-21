The UEFA Appeals Body have fined Ħamrun Spartans and Maccabi Haifa following the crowd trouble during the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first leg tie that was played at the Centenary Stadium last week.

The Malta champions and the Israel side were both charged by UEFA after their respective fans’ unruly behaviour during the said match that Maccabi Haifa won 4-0.

Scottish referee Donald Robertson was forced to stop the match twice after Maccabi Haifa fans hurled flairs during the match, provoking a great commotion between both sets of supporters.

The first incident happened in the first half when Maccabi Haifa fans threw flares on the pitch, forcing the referee to halt the match for a few minutes until the pitch was cleaned and calm was restored on the stands.

