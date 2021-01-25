Ħamrun Spartans’ Ailton Jorge dos Santos Soares is the BOV Player of the Month for December 2020.

Ħamrun are strongly challenging to end their title drought, bringing in the 30-year-old forward hailing from Cape Verde to help them clinch the title that has eluded them since the 1990/91 season.

Dodo was voted BOV Player of the Match in Ħamrun’s 2-0 win over Sliema with his constant attacks on the Sliema goal where he also provided Mbong with the assist for Sliema’s opener.

