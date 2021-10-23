GUDJA UNITED 1

Friggieri

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 3

El Bakhtaoui 44; Oyama 65 pen.

Romero 77 pen.

Gudja United

G. Zammit-6, L. Beland-6, A. Friggieri-6.5, R. Soares-5, L. Cremona-5, G. Mensah-6 (64 J. Dibola-5), H. Vella-5, F. Romero-5, J. Grioli-5, T. Abdul-5 (86 T. Gusman), M. Dias-5 (67 N. Micallef-5).

Ħamrun Spartans

P. Sanchez-7 (83 M. Debono), D. Gojkovic-6.5, M. Guillaumier-6.5, J. Mbong-6, A. Oyama-7, L. Gambin-6.5 (71 F. Sasere), J. Corbalan-6.5 (80 C. Mercieca), K. Micallef-6.5, I. Ntow-6.5, E. Marcelina-6.5 (82 S. Xerri), F. El Bakhtaoui-7.

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Soares, Ntow, Romero

BOV Player of the match Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans got back to winning ways when they battled past Gudja United at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Saturday.

It was far from a vintage display from the Reds who survived some tense moments throughout the match but in the end their superior technical qualities came to the fore with Moroccan forward Faissal El Bakhtaoui scoring one goal and creating another one to hand his team a vital three points.

