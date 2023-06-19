Henry Bonello is facing a race against time to be fit for Ħamrun Spartans’ opening matches in this season’s Champions League qualifiers after the goalkeeper fractured his arm during Malta’s 1-0 defeat against Ukraine in Trnava on Monday.

The towering goalkeeper was forced to leave the pitch in first-half stoppage time after he was hurt following a challenge by Ukraine forward Vladyslav Vanat and was replaced by young goalkeeper Matthew Grech.

The Spartans goalkeeper’s condition was checked by the Malta national team’s medical team after the match and the veteran player was taken to hospital in Trnava for further checks.

