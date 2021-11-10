Ħamrun Spartans suffered another injury blow as Spanish goalkeeper Pablo Sanchez has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The young goalkeeper had just made his competitive debut for the Malta champions late last month when he came in for the injured Henry Bonello and produced a very impressive display in a 3-1 win over Gudja United.

However, Sanchez’s hopes of retaining his no.1 jersey with the Spartans were all but ended when he picked up a serious knee injury which is set to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Sanchez’s injury leaves the Spartans with only two goalkeepers in their senior squad, namely Bonello and young Matthias Debono, ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Hibernians next week.

