Ħamrun Spartans and Gżira United are determined to restore some lost pride following damaging first-leg defeats last week when this evening they are likely to make their final appearance in this season’s UEFA Conference League.

The Spartans are in Hungary when they take on Ferencvaros (kick-off: 7pm), looking for a strong response after suffering a 6-1 defeat in the third qualifying round, first leg tie at the National Stadium last week.

Coach Luciano Zauri said that the Malta champions are aware that their hopes of qualification are next to zero but they are determined to show that they are a much better team than last week’s final scoreline showed.

“It’s clear that our qualification hopes have been compromised extensively by the result of the first leg,” the Italian told the Times of Malta.

“Losing 6-1 it doesn’t leave much hope to progress and we do have a lot of recriminations for having thrown the tie away in those opening 20 minutes of the second half where we conceded four goals.

