Ħamrun Spartans are set to run the rule over Brazilian fullback Vinicius Freitas.

The 29-year-old is due to arrive in Malta on Monday night and is expected to train with the Ħamrun Spartans squad this week during which time coach Branko Nisevic and his assistant Stefano De Angelis will analyse his physical condition and technical qualities before finally deciding whether he will be offered a contract for the upcoming season.

Vinicius has an eyecatching CV as the Brazilian has played for some top clubs in his career.

In fact, after coming through the youth ranks of Fluminense and Cruzeiro, in 2013 he headed to Italy where he joined Serie A side Lazio.

In the following years, he was on the books of Padova and Perugia.

