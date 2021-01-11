Ħamrun Spartans have decided to give a trial to former Roma striker Seidou Moumbia, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Spartans are enjoying a fine season. Sunday’s come-from-behind 3-1 win over Mosta has catapulted them two points clear at the top of the Premier League standings and are seen by many as genuine pretenders for this season’s title crown.

The Reds are keen to further bolster their squad and are looking to bring in a quality forward to add more depth to their forward line.

