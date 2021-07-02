Gozitan midfielder Christian Mercieca is currently on trial with Ħamrun Spartans with a view of earning a contract with the newly-crowned Malta champions.

The 24-year-old has spent the majority of his career in Gozitan football where he was on the books of Victoria Hotspurs.

Now, he is looking to make a step up in his career and he is currently training with Mark Buttigieg’s squad who are stepping up their efforts ahead of the new season.

This week, Mercieca played part in the Reds’ friendly against Gżira United, which saw the Maroons emerging 2-1 winners.

