Ħamrun Spartans have denied reports that they are close to reaching an agreement to sign France international Jeremy Menez from Italian side Reggina in an exchange deal that would see midfielder Matthew Guillaumier head to the Serie B side on loan until the end of the season.

Reports in the Italian media on Thursday night said that Jeremy Menez was on his way to joining Ħamrun Spartans from Reggina.

The former Roma and Milan forward has fallen out of favour at the Italian Serie B side and areport on the gianlucadimarzio.com said that Ħamrun Spartans and Reggina were on the verge of agreeing a deal that would see Menez move to the Malta champions on loan with Guillaumier head in the other direction on the same formula.

