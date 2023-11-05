ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1-1 MOSTAUros Duranovic (Ħ) 38; Kevin Tulimieri (M) 45.

Ħamrun Spartans failed to maintain their slim lead at the top of the Premier League after being held to a 1-1 draw by an in-form Mosta side at the Centenary Stadium.

The Spartans have now been rejoined by Floriana as league leaders after the Greens defeated Sirens in the late kick-off.

Led by Luciano Zauri, Ħamrun were dealt a heavy blow early in the game when Joseph Mbong was sent off after just 22 minutes.

