XAGĦRA UNITED 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 6

Sasere 17, 37

Adeshina 34, 85

Cittadini 53, 79

XAGĦRA UNITED

O. Attard (86 V. Agius), J. Bajada, S. Galea, N. Buciljevic, A. Sultana, K. Hili (71 F. Cauchi), J.C. Moreiro Ribeiro, F. Rodrigjues De Souza Santos, L. Sultana (86 J. Formosa), E. Xiberras (79 J.K. Farrugia), F. Attard.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

P. Sanchez, M. Laraspata, C. Borg, D. Johnson, F. Sasere (46 M. Guillaumier), X. Portelli, I. Abdullahi Adeshina, B.A. Cittadini, K. Micallef (60 J. Soares Ailton), C.. Dielna (46 M. Tabone), D. Borg.

Referee: Andrea Sciriha.

Ħamrun Spartans broke little sweat to book their place into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy as they hammered Xagħra United at the Gozo Stadium.

This was the second consecutive match for Hamrun at the Gozo Stadium in this competition, after ousting Sannat Lions in the previous round.

Coach Buttigieg reconfirmed only two players from the team that beat Gżira United on Saturday, namely defender Claude Dielna and striker Franklin Sasere, while Matthew Guillaumier, Jorge Soares Aliton and Juan Carlos Corbolan were among the substitutes.

