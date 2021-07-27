Ħamrun Spartans are set to continue to strengthen their squad as they are closing in on signing attacking midfielder Faissal El Bakhtaoui.

The French-born forward, who also holds a Moroccan passport, is currently in advanced talks with the Malta champions over personal terms and a deal could be reached in the coming days, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Spartans have been very active during this summer’s transfer window to try and strengthen their squad, despite the fact that the club were forced to sit out from this season’s Champions League qualifiers following a ruling by UEFA, that denied the Reds a significant financial revenue from their participation.

The Reds have already signed goalkeeper Henry Bonello, Estonian defender Nikita Baranov, midfielder Luke Gambin and striker Franklin Sasere.

