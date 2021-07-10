Ħamrun Spartans are in advanced talks with Swiss side Lugano to take Franklin Sasere for a second loan spell for the upcoming season, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Nigerian striker established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in the BOV Premier League last season.

In fact, Sasere managed to score 14 goals in 22 appearances for the Spartans and played a key role in the club’s title success which ended a 30-year wait.

Despite reports in other sections of the media said otherwise, the Spartans were always keen on trying to keep hold of Sasere.

