Ħamrun Spartans could be set for a high-profile pre-season friendly as they are in talks for a friendly with Lecce, who will be playing Serie A football next season.

The Premier League side announced the news about their negotiations with the Giallorossi on their social media profiles, saying that should they reach an agreement, the friendly would take place on August 3.

Lecce finished second on 66 points in the 2018/2019 Serie B campaign, returning to the Italian top-flight after an absence of seven years.

Led by former Lazio and Palermo player Fabio Liverani, Lecce are currently active in the transfer market in order to bolster their squad ahead of the stern test that will await them next season.

One of their latest acquisitions has been 20-year-old Brayan Vera, who joined the club from Leones of Colombia.

Vera, who plays as a defender, played 13 games with the U-20 national team of Colombia, representing them also in the U-20 World Cup which was held in Poland, in June.