Ħamrun Spartans ended Balzan’s reign as FA Trophy holders as the Malta champions edged Balzan after a penalty shoot-out as the match had ended in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

It was far from a vintage performance from the Spartans who struggled to create clear-cut chances against a solid Balzan side.

The Spartans looked as though they had won it when El Bakhtaoui put them ahead at the end of the first half of extra-time. But Balzan hit back and Bojan Kaljevic’s goal sent the games to a penalty shoot-out.

