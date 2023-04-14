Ħamrun Spartans will kickstart their Premier League title celebrations on Saturday as the club looks to mark the senior team’s ninth championship crown in the best possible way.

The club’s celebrations programme will stretch over almost a two-month period and will include various activities

Theses include a blood donation activity, a special radio programme, opportunities to take a photo with the coveted Premier League trophy, visits with the trophy to the country’s leaders and the various organisations and clubs in the locality as well as a sports marathon and a thanskgiving mass in both parish churches in Ħamrun.

The highlight of the club’s Premier League celebration will reach their highlight on Saturday, April 22, when the team plays its final fixture of the season against Gudja United and at the end of the match they will be presented with the league trophy.

