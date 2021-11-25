Ħamrun Spartans have lodged an appeal against the three-match suspension incurred by their striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui following his dismissal in last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Hibernians in the BOV Premier League.
The French forward was shown a straight red card by referee Slobodan Petrovic for kicking Hibernians midfielder Dunstan Vella five minutes from half-time.
El Bakhtaoui was severely punished by the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner who handed a three-match ban to the Spartans forward for violent play.
