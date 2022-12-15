Ħamrun Spartans will be looking to preserve their commanding seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings when they face lowly Marsaxlokk as the final programme before the Christmas break will be played between Thursday and Saturday.

The Spartans start as firm favourites to bag all three points on Friday against the struggling southseasiders and consolidate their leadership before the start of the second part of the season.

Branko Nisevic’s men may have not set any houses on fire in the last few weeks but the team has been showing tremendous solidity in their performances and the Reds will relish ending the year in style by bagging their third successive win at the expense of Marsaxlokk.

The Spartans will be hopeful to have defender Steve Borg back in the fray while Marsaxlokk are sure to be without Emerson Vella who saw red in their 2-1 defeat to Valletta last week.

