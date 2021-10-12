Ħamrun Spartans will be without their regular goalkeeper Henry Bonello for several weeks after the towering custodian picked up an ankle injury during Malta’s World Cup qualifier against Cyprus in Larnaca on Wednesday.

The towering goalkeeper was stretchered off the pitch in the closing stages of Monday’s match against Cyprus after he picked up an ankle injury in the action that led to Cyprus’ second goal.

The former Valletta goalkeeper was visibly in pain and had to be carried off the pitch with his place in goal taken by Balzan goalkeeper Jake Galea.

Initial tests carried out in Cyprus had hinted that Bonello might have suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle and his foot was put in a cast.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta