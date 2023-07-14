Ħamrun Spartans and Maccabi Haifa were charged by UEFA following the crowd trouble during Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League, first qualifying round, first leg match that was played at the Centenary Stadium.

Scottish referee Donald Robertson was forced to stop the match twice after Maccabi Haifa fans hurled flairs during the match, provoking a great commotion between both sets of supporters.

The first incident happened in the first half when Maccabi Haifa fans threw flares on the pitch, forcing the referee to halt the match for a few minutes until the pitch was cleaned and calm was restored on the stands.

In the second half, things got even worse as Maccabi Haifa fans lit up flares a second time, provoking an angry response from the Ħamrun Spartans fans that were sitting a few metres away, who threw bottles of water and beer at the visitors' area.

