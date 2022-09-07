Ħamrun Spartans made it three wins in a row on Wednesday as they defeated Marsaxlokk 1-0 in a game from match-day 1 which had to be postponed due to the Spartans’ commitments in the UEFA Europa Conference League last month.

It was an early goal that did the job for Branko Nisevic’s side as, just like their previous game against Pieta’ Hotspurs, Ħamrun seemed content to contain their opponents rather than push for more.

For Marsaxlokk, this was another positive display after earning a point in a draw with Gżira in their last match and although this time, they remained empty-handed, these performances should fill them with courage ahead of the forthcoming games.

Marsaxlokk coach Pablo Doffo opted for four changes from their last outing, naming Edafe Uzeh, Emerson Vella, Santiago Ferraris, and Santiago Moracci in the starting line-up. Ħamrun, on the other hand, had one change as Rodrigo Callegari Torre replaced Ognjen Bjelicic.

The Spartans had a perfect start taking the lead after just 8 minutes. Matteo Fedele delivered a freekick from the left and the ball was deflected in the direction of Jonny whose powerful drive from inside the area saw the ball end in the top right corner.

