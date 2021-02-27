Ħamrun Spartans took a significant step towards a first league title in 30 years when they overcame the challenge of title rivals Gżira United.

It was a sound performance from the Spartans who managed to outwit the Maroons in all aspects of the game.

In fact, although Gżira held possession for long stretches of the match, they rarely created any danger as the Spartans defence, which featured the impressive debutant Claude Dielna, kept the Maroons forwards quiet.

On the other hand, Ħamrun were far more clinical than their opponents as they managed to capitalise on their best scoring chances to secure three vital points that kept them two points clear of nearest rivals Hibernians whom they meet next week.

There was little separating either side in the opening minutes with Gżira coming close after nine minutes when Nevin Portelli’s cross was met by Maxuell Maia who headed just over.

The match was developing into a tight affair with the Spartans, playing in a new 4-3-3 formation, trying to dictate proceedings but the Maroons were not giving time to their opponents to settle down with their high pressing.

