Ħamrun Spartans may pull out of a deal to sign French winger Jeremy Menez, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Earlier this month, the France international was reportedly linked with a move to Ħamrun Spartans that would see him join the Malta champions on loan until the end of the season with midfielder Matthew Guillaumier heading to the Serie B club on the same terms.

The news inevitably attracted a lot of media attention not only in Malta but also abroad given the high profile Menez boasts following his experiences at some major clubs in Italy such as Milan and Roma among others.

When the news broke out in the Italian media, the Times of Malta had spoken to the Spartans CEO Marcel Bonnici who had said that the club had not received any concrete offers from the Serie B club and the deal was being pushed by a football intermediary who works for Reggina.

