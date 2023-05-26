Ħamrun Spartans announced that Croatian midfielder Roko Prsa will be staying with the Malta champions for another season.

“Roko Prsa signs a one-year contract with Ħamrun Spartans, keeping him at the club till the summer of 2024,” the newly-crowned Malta champions said in a statement.

Prsa’s decision to sign a new contract with the Spartans is a huge shot in the arm for the club and new coach Luca Zauri as the Croatian midfielder enjoyed an exceptional first season at the club.

In fact, following his arrival in the close season, Prsa played a pivotal role in the Spartans’ historic run in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

