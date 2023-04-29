Ħamrun Spartans have announced that they have appointed former Lazio player Luciano Zauri as the new coach for the upcoming season.

No details have been given on the length of the contract signed by Zauri who will be filling the void left by Branko Nisevic who was relieved off his duties at the end of the season.

Zauri, who played for Lazio and Sampdoria among others in the Italian Serie A, hang up his boots as a player in 2014.

He then joined Pescara’s youth ranks as a coach, heading up to the Under-19s in 2018. After a stint with the Bologna U19s, he rejoined Pescara, this time as the senior side’s head coach in 2022, managing the team for seven matches.

The former Pescara coach has a big task on his hands to emulate his predecessor as Nisevic led the Spartans to their ninth Premier League title in emphatic fashion, having finished with an impressive 19-point margin over nearest rivals Birkirkara, the biggest gap in the history of the Maltese top flight.

