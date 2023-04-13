Ħamrun Spartans Coach Branco Nisevic has been named Motors Inc. Coach of the Month for February 2023.

This is the third time this season that the Spartans coach Nisevic has won this award, as he also bagged the honours for October and December.

Nisevic was instrumental in Ħamrun Spartans’ positive run this year.

During February, the Spartans, have secured two identical 1-0 wins over Floriana and Valletta and a goalless draw against Birkirkara enabled them to remain top of the league.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt