Ħamrun Spartans were handed a tough start to their title defence as they face their neighbouring rivals Valletta FC and Birkirkara in the opening two Match-Days as the draws of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign were made on Friday at the Malta FA offices.

Last season, the Spartans ended a 30-year-wait to be crowned as Malta champions for the eighth time in their history.

Mark Buttigieg’s men face a very difficult start to their campaign as they open their campaign against their traditional rivals Valletta on the opening day of the season, scheduled for August 12.

Then the Reds will be up against Birkirkara on the second day of the season.

