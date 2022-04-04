ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Gojkovic 35; El Bakhtaoui 67 pen.

HIBERNIANS 1

Artiles 37

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello-7, D. Gojkovic-7 (83 L. Gambin), J. Mbong-7, A. Oyama-6.5, S. Borg-6.5, F. Sasere-6, M. Fedele-6 (61 J. Soares-6), J. Corbalan-6, P. Djordjevic (61 I. Ntow-6), E. Marcelina-8, F. El Bakhtaoui-7.

HIBERNIANS

I. Kone-6, F. Apap-6, L. Almeida-6, J. Grech-6, J. Degabriele-6, D. Vella-6 (90 A. Muniz), Z. Grech-6 (71 H. Oliveira), Thaylor-6.5, A. Agius-6, G. Artiles-6 (89 W. Domoraud), A. Diakite-5.5 (71 Raphael).

Referee Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow cards Djordjevic, Thaylor, Apap, Marcelina, Gojkovic, Soares, Vella, Artiles

BOV Player of the match Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans clinched their biggest win of the season when they beat leaders Hibernians by the odd goal in three in a hard-fought encounter.

It was arguably the Spartans’ best performance of the season as the Reds matched the Premier League leaders in all areas of the pitch, scoring a goal in each half to secure three vital points that boosts their hopes of a top-three finish and a place in European football.

On the other hand, Hibernians will be gutted with the defeat as they produced a stirring fightback when falling behind and had enough chances to pick up at least a point but were denied by a solid Ħamrun defence.

