Ħamrun Spartans have announced that they have reached an agreement to part ways with club’s techical director Guido Ugolotti.

The Spartans announced that the Italian had expressed his wish to return to his homeland, a request that was accepted by the Maltese club.

Ugolotti has been at the Malta champions for the past year and had an influential role in building a competitive team that reached an historic berth in the Play Off round of the UEFA Conference League as well as winning the Premier League title with a record margin.

This summer, Ugolotti worked with new Ħamrun Spartans coach Luciano Zauri in strengthening the team that managed to reach the third qualifying round of the Conference League, before bowing out to Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

