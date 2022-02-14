Mark Buttigieg is no longer the coach of Ħamrun Spartans after reaching a mutual agreement with the Premier League club to go separate ways.

Buttigieg had taken over at the Spartans at the start of last season and in his first season in charge he led the Reds to their first league title after an absence of 30 years.

However, this season the Spartans have struggled for form and at the turn of the year, the team passed through a very lean spell of results which saw the Reds pick up just one win since the championship resumed in January.

Sunday’s unexpected defeat to Gudja United was the final straw for Buttigieg who on Monday held talks with the Spartans top hierarchy where it was decided that they will go separate ways.

The Spartans are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, 13 points adrift leaders Hibernians.

