Hamrun Spartans presented to the media their latest signing, Malta attacking midfielder Luke Gambin, in an eye-catching presentation on their social media.

The Times of Malta reported last month that the Spartans had succeeded to secure the signature of the Malta international who was seeking a new club after he was released by his club Colchester United a couple of months ago.

Gambin spent the second part of the season on the books of Newport County and helped the team to reach the play-off finals.

The Spartans had been looking for an attacking midfielder and had identified Gambin as an ideal signing for more than two months now.

Gambin has put pen to paper on a five-year contract and is set to play a leading role for coach Mark Buttigieg as the Reds look to reconfirm their status as Malta champions.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta