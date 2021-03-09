Ħamrun Spartans president Joseph Portelli has made it clear that he is determined to fight for the club’s rights should they will be banned by UEFA to compete in this summer’s club competitions.

Ħamrun Spartans are on course for a return to UEFA club competitions this summer as they are currenlty leading the way in the BOV Premier League as they are five points clear over nearest rivals Hibernians to put themselves in a strong position to win the title for the first time after a 30-year-wait.

