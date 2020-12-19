Ħamrun Spartans made another real statement of intent when they came from a goal down to overcome Floriana at the National Stadium.

It was a real test of character from the Spartans who found themselves a goal behind after just three minutes of play when Mathias Garcia blasted the ball home.

But the Spartans hit back and strongly and managed to drew level through Ailton Soares and went on to turn the match on its head with a beauty from Matthew Guillaumier and a late Franklin Sasere strike.

The win lifted the Spartans to second place in the standings, three points adrift of Sliema Wanderers, albeit having a game in hand.

