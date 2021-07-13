Ħamrun Spartans have completed the loan signing of Nigerian striker Franklin Sasere.

The Times of Malta reported last weekend that the Reds were in advanced talks to re-sign the powerful Nigerian striker on loan from Swiss giants Lugano.

Although reports in other sections of the media maintained that the Spartans would be unable to sign the Nigerian forward, the Spartans were always determined to try and get their man for another season after he played a crucial role in their title-winning campaign.

In fact, since the premature end of the season last March, the Spartans immediately stepped up their efforts to reconfirm Sasere, and despite it was far from a simple deal, with Lugano asking for a hefty transfer fee for the player, the Spartans finally got their man.

