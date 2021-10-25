Ħamrun Spartans are running the rule over a Slovakian midfielder who has played in the Italian Serie A, the Times of Malta can confirm.

David Ivan is a 26-year-old midfielder who arrived in Malta on Monday and is expected to attend his first training session under coach Mark Buttigieg this evening.

Born in Bratislava, Ivan came through the youth ranks of Nitra and in 2011 he joined the youth team of Serie A side Sampdoria.

After a few years playing for the U-19 side, Ivan was promoted to the Blucerchiati first team where he made 23 appearances in the Italian top flight.

