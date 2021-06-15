Ħamrun Spartans came from behind to grind out a 1-1 draw in a friendly against Austrian side Union Gurten.

Tuesday’s friendly, against the Austrian Regionalliga side was the first outing of the Malta champions at their training camp in Austria which is being held in Windischgarsten, Oberosterreich.

Ħamrun Spartans coach Mark Buttigieg named a strong starting formation that included the likes of Claude Dielna, Emerson Marcelina, Joseph Mbong and Miguel Corbalan among others.

