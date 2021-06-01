Ħamrun Spartans will discover whether they will represent Malta in the UEFA Champions League on Monday, June 7.

Last month, the Spartans ended a 30-year-wait to win the Premier League title when the Malta FA Council decided to crown them as Malta champions after the top-flight championship had passed the 75 per cent threshold of matches played.

However, the Spartans’ participation is subject to receiving a clearance by UEFA to hand them a licence due to their involvement in a match-fixing case that dates back to 2013.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Marcel Bonnici, the Spartans chief executive officer, said that the club was notified by UEFA that a decision will be published on June 7.

