Ħamrun Spartans will discover whether they will represent Malta in the UEFA Champions League on Monday, June 7.
Last month, the Spartans ended a 30-year-wait to win the Premier League title when the Malta FA Council decided to crown them as Malta champions after the top-flight championship had passed the 75 per cent threshold of matches played.
However, the Spartans’ participation is subject to receiving a clearance by UEFA to hand them a licence due to their involvement in a match-fixing case that dates back to 2013.
Contacted by the Times of Malta, Marcel Bonnici, the Spartans chief executive officer, said that the club was notified by UEFA that a decision will be published on June 7.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us